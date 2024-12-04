Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 29,585 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,585 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

GVAL stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

