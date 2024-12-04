Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £223.70 ($283.45) and last traded at £223.20 ($282.82), with a volume of 163694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £221.30 ($280.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($238.22) to £203 ($257.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £201.47 ($255.29).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,903.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of £166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £218.36 ($276.69), for a total transaction of £33,845.80 ($42,886.21). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.