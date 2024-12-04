Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
