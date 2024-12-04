Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
NYSE:FL opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.