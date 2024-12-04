Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Foraco International Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of FAR opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$230.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$105.94 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foraco International will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

