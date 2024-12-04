Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $266,541,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,706,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 371,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,991,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,560 shares of company stock valued at $37,909,141 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $515.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

