Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $38.20.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
