Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Genesco by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

