Gerhard Watzinger Sells 30,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CRWD stock opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 686.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.