Gerhard Watzinger Sells 30,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 686.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

