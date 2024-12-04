GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.22.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

