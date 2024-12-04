Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 240,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.44% of Gildan Activewear worth $322,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

