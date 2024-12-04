Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

