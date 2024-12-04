Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

