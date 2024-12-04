GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 231,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,027,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAF

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GrafTech International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in GrafTech International by 113.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GrafTech International by 30.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.