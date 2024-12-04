Gravity (G) Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week

Gravity (G) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $335.95 million and $66.05 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,750.67 or 0.99777710 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,563.05 or 0.99582197 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,215,920,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04097311 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $60,982,424.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

