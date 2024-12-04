Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of GLRE opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

