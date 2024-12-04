Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Greif has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Greif Trading Down 1.0 %

GEF-B opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

