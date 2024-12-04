Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $42,250.84 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,898.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.26 or 0.00575620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00130041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00038373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00200805 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00027580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00081787 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

