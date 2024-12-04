Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV):

11/28/2024 – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2024 – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2024 – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.90 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/24/2024 – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2024 – Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TV remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,051. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

