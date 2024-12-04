H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,904.36. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44.

On Tuesday, October 1st, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,759. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.