Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $73,622,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 249,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

