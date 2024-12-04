Harford Bank (HFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 27th

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HFBK remained flat at $34.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

