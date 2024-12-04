Harford Bank (HFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 27th

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Harford Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HFBK remained flat at $34.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
About Harford Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harford Bank
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.