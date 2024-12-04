Harmony Asset Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after buying an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGDV opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

