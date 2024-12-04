Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,768,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 573,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 551,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HVT opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

