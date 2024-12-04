Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HLBZF stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

