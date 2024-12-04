Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of HLBZF stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01.
About Heidelberg Materials
