Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,365 ($29.97) and last traded at GBX 2,362.13 ($29.93), with a volume of 76001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,355 ($29.84).

Herald Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 703.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.57.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

