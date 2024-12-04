HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $123,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 435,481 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,758,000 after buying an additional 929,872 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

