HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Li Auto by 510.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 63,917 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 58.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 77.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Li Auto by 969.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 86,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Further Reading
