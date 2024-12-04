HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Li Auto by 510.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 63,917 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 58.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 77.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Li Auto by 969.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 86,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.