Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,747,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

