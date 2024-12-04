Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,787 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.