Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,562,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 350,196 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

