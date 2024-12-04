Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

