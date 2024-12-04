Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $478.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

