Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Onestream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $569,000.

OS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Onestream news, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 956,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $28,684,295.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406,022 shares of company stock valued at $222,180,480 in the last 90 days.

Shares of OS stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

