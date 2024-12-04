Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,360 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,360 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.60% of The RMR Group worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 327.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The RMR Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

