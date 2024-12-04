Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 307,210 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,210 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of MillerKnoll worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

