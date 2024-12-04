Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 135,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

