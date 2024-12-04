Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 270.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.