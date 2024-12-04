Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Crane NXT worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 97.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,056 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 114,707 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

