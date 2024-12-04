Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $246.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average is $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.42 and a 52-week high of $263.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

