Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 241,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 21.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PRKS opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRKS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

