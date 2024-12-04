Hoth Therapeutics Files 8-K Report for Presentation Materials

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) submitted an 8-K report to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2024, detailing the preparation of presentation materials for future use. The document, under Item 8.01 Other Events, outlines that the company has devised these materials, which management intends to utilize in discussions regarding the organization’s operations and performance post the specified date.

The presentation materials have been filed as Exhibit 99.1 alongside the 8-K report. The information provided in these materials is considered a summary and should be viewed in conjunction with Hoth Therapeutics’ SEC filings and other public communications, as noted in the report.

While the company reserves the right to update the presentation materials at a future date to reflect any ongoing events or circumstances, it explicitly disclaims any obligation to do so beyond the current disclosure.

Additionally, under Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits, the report lists the inclusion of the presentation materials as Exhibit 99.1, along with a Cover Page Interactive Data File. The filing also mentions the completion of the 8-K report by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robb Knie.

The presentation materials, identified as Exhibit 99.1, detail Hoth Therapeutics’ innovative approach as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, aiming to address unmet patient needs. The document showcases the company’s commitment to developing groundbreaking treatments, focusing on multiple therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, dermatology, and inflammatory diseases.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete 8-K report on the SEC’s website for further insights into Hoth Therapeutics’ latest developments and strategic initiatives.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

