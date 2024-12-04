Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $228.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

