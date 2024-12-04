Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,982,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 5,350,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,536.2 days.
Hydro One Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.31.
Hydro One Company Profile
