IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

