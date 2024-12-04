IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLH opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $111.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.