IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

