IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,281 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.