IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

