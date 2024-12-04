Information Analysis Announces Appointment of Greg Lipschitz as Executive Chairman

On December 4, 2024, Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) revealed a significant change within its leadership team. The company, also known as Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., disclosed the promotion of Greg Lipschitz, its current director, to the position of Executive Chairman. This decision was made public through a press release issued on the same day.
According to the announcement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing, Greg Lipschitz is set to take on the role of Executive Chairman at Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. The company has stated that it does not have any immediate plans to revise or supplement the information contained in the release.
In line with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company disclosed the inclusion of financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 comprises the press release dated December 4, 2024, pertaining to Greg Lipschitz’s appointment as Executive Chairman.
Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., which operates under the name Information Analysis, can be reached at 888-237-6412 and is headquartered in Kenmore, NY.
This information has been presented in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission. For further details and updates, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the original Form 8-K filing submitted by Information Analysis.
This concludes the report on the recent development at Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a subsidiary of Information Analysis.
About Information Analysis
Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.
