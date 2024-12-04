Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

